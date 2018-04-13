'I lost seven stone to save my liver'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I lost seven stone to save my liver'

One in eight middle-aged adults in the UK could have a potentially serious form of liver disease because they are overweight.

Scans of nearly 3,000 individuals from the UK Biobank research project showed that 12% had inflamed, fatty livers.

Frances Carroll needed sticks to walk any distances when she was a size 22. Now she's a fitness instructor.

  • 13 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Going through the menopause aged 11