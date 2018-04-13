Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I lost seven stone to save my liver'
One in eight middle-aged adults in the UK could have a potentially serious form of liver disease because they are overweight.
Scans of nearly 3,000 individuals from the UK Biobank research project showed that 12% had inflamed, fatty livers.
Frances Carroll needed sticks to walk any distances when she was a size 22. Now she's a fitness instructor.
-
13 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window