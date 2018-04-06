'I'm happy because I wanted it to be over'

Media player
NI delays led to patient's spinal surgery in Turkey
Almost eight times more NHS patients in Northern Ireland compared to those in England are waiting more than a year for non-urgent operations or treatments.
Aspiring dancer Megan Fleming was extremely pleased after having the surgery in Turkey because she "wanted to get it over and done with".
Read more here.
06 Apr 2018
