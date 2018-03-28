Pupil ignores needle fear to be in study

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pupil overcomes needle fear to take part in meningitis vaccine trial
Teenagers are volunteering to take part in a study to learn if immunising them against meningitis B could protect them and other people.
One pupil from Our Lady's Abingdon School in Berkshire overcame her fear of injections to be one of a target total of 24,000 youngsters who will receive two doses of a vaccine.
-
28 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-43562544/pupil-overcomes-needle-fear-to-take-part-in-meningitis-vaccine-trialRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window