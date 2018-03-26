Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is Turkey going too far to stop migrant boats?
Around 50 migrants a day continue to attempt the crossing from Turkey to Greece by boat.
The Turkish coastguard is paid by the EU to stop them but questions have been raised about the severity of their actions.
Aladdin and Bushra are from Syria and experienced first-hand how migrants are treated.
-
26 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window