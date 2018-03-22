How much sugar is in your muffin?
What the sugar content in your muffin looks like

Some blueberry muffins sold by cafes and supermarkets contain more than the recommended daily intake of sugar for adults, according to analysis by Action on Sugar and the Obesity Health Alliance.

Kawther Hashem from Action on Sugar explains the findings, as BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire measures out the sugar that can be found in a typical muffin.

