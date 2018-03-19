'Game changer' treatment for MS patient

Video

MS sufferer Louise Willetts says she is completely well, two year on from treatment that was originally used on cancer patients.

Doctors say a stem cell transplant could be a "game changer" for many patients with multiple sclerosis.

Results from an international trial show that it was able to stop the disease and improve symptoms.

Louise was among over 100 patients who took part, all of whom had relapsing remitting MS - where attacks or relapses are followed by periods of remission.