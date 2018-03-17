Welcome to the Paralympics ‘pit lane’
Video

Paralympics 'pit lane’ where athletes get repairs

Have you ever wondered how athletes cope when their prosthetic limbs or wheelchairs break?

The BBC met some of the technicians who mend broken parts at the PyeongChang Paralympic Winter Games

  17 Mar 2018
