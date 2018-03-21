Video
Things people with chronic illness are sick of hearing
"You should go raw, you should go vegan" - just one of the things 25-year-old Alex has been told will help cure her chronic pain.
Alex and her best friend Rose, who has Crohn's disease, have set up a project called 'Drawn Poorly' which encourages people to write and draw about their chronic illness.
Rose and Alex say there's a whole list of frustrating things they regularly here - including "you look fine".
This clip is from BBC Radio 5 live.
-
21 Mar 2018