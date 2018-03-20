Teenagers with HIV: 'Just a little illness'

Video

Missed sleepovers, issues with exams, keeping secrets from siblings... what's it like to grow up with HIV?

There are about 900 children and teenagers under 18 living with the virus in the UK.

For many of them, it is a rarely-discussed secret, but these three want to share their experiences to tackle stigma.

