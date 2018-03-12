Crossing the border... for sweets

Media player
Sugar tax: The Norwegians travelling to Sweden for sweets
Next month a tax on sugary drinks will be introduced for the first time in the UK in a bid to tackle obesity.
A sugar tax has been in place in Norway since 1922, and was increased earlier this year.
Across the border in Sweden there is no sugar tax, which has made it a popular choice for sweet-toothed Norwegians looking for a fix.
12 Mar 2018
