Crossing the border... for sweets
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sugar tax: The Norwegians travelling to Sweden for sweets

Next month a tax on sugary drinks will be introduced for the first time in the UK in a bid to tackle obesity.

A sugar tax has been in place in Norway since 1922, and was increased earlier this year.

Across the border in Sweden there is no sugar tax, which has made it a popular choice for sweet-toothed Norwegians looking for a fix.

  • 12 Mar 2018
Go to next video: What happens to money raised by sugar tax?