Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russian spy: Salisbury 'contact poison long-lasting'
Dr Richard Guthrie, an independent chemical weapons expert, says the evidence so far suggests the nerve agent was a contact poison that is long lasting and takes its effect over a number of hours.
-
11 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window