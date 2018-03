Video

Lucy Thompson is trained to give women ‘3D' Areola Restorative Tattoos (A.R.T) after her auntie had a mastectomy.

The Yorkshire tattoo artist trained in America to perfect the technique, which is currently not taught in the UK.

“I realised the psychological and physical importance of doing scar covering,” said the 28-year-old.

This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live

Video producer: Jessie Aru-Phillips