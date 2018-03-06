The 'alarming rise' of counterfeit drug Xanax
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The 'alarming rise' of counterfeit drug Xanax

Counterfeit Xanax tablets laced with deadly painkiller fentanyl are being used as a party drug, despite warnings users are "dicing with death".

Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel.

  • 06 Mar 2018
  • From the section Health
Go to next video: 'Xanax made my daughter a zombie'