Will the light from your phone kill you?

People are being exposed to a daily cocktail of pollution that may be having a significant impact on their health, England's chief medical officer says.

Prof Dame Sally Davies said the impact of air, light and noise pollution was well recognised in the environment. But she said its role in terms of health was yet to be fully understood.

She told the Today programme the light from your phone at night wouldn't kill you but to reduce harm she said we should "turn the phone over or off".