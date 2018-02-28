Government 'must give NHS more money'

Video
Government must give more money to healthcare, says professor
The annual British Social Attitudes survey has revealed that satisfaction with the NHS has fallen to its lowest level since 2011, while dissatisfaction with the service has risen to its highest figure in a decade.
One of the main areas of dissatisfaction is lack of funds for the NHS. Prof John Appleby from the Nuffield Trust, which has analysed the findings, says the government urgently needs to address the issue.
