'Anti-depressants help me function'
Scientists say more people could benefit from taking pills to reduce the symptoms of acute depression.

Ellen Scott, who uses anti-depressants, spoke to BBC Breakfast and said: "It doesn't fix depression, but it makes me able to function".

  • 22 Feb 2018
  • From the section Health
