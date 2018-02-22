Anti-depressants: 'There's still a stigma'
A comedian who found anti-depressants helped said he thought there was still a stigma around the drugs.

Christian Talbot said they were a "medication, just like anything else, except it's for a mental health issue rather than a physical issue".

