Anti-depressants: 'There's still a stigma'
A comedian who found anti-depressants helped said he thought there was still a stigma around the drugs.
Christian Talbot said they were a "medication, just like anything else, except it's for a mental health issue rather than a physical issue".
22 Feb 2018
From the section Health
