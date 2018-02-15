Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What you need to know about bread
A link between highly processed foods and cancer has been suggested by French researchers.
They classified foods including cakes, chicken nuggets and mass-produced bread as "ultra-processed".
Do we need to worry about eating bread?
Produced by Jan Bruck and Suniti Singh
-
15 Feb 2018
- From the section Health
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window