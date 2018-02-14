Is loneliness affecting your health?

Video

Loneliness, or feeling that you have no one you can really talk to, affects most people at some point and is associated with poorer physical and mental well-being.

Now BBC Radio 4's All in the Mind have launched the BBC Loneliness Experiment, an online survey to increase understanding of a major issue facing society today.

Presenter Claudia Hammond says they want everyone to take part, whether or not they feel lonely at the moment.

(Animation by Rabia Ali.)