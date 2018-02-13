Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Punished for a crime I hadn't committed'
Joanna is one of at least 9,000 non-smokers in the UK diagnosed with lung cancer every year.
The British Journal of Cancer predicts that lung cancer cases in the UK will double from 65,000 in 2010 to 137,000 in 2040 and that women will be worst affected.
-
13 Feb 2018
- From the section Health
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window