Video

25-year-old Josh Quigley attempted suicide in 2015.

Waking up in hospital Josh felt that he had been kept alive for a reason.

He told BBC 5 live that he wrote in the hospital chapel book: 'You have been given a second chance, go out and do something about it.'

Known as the Tartan Explorer, Josh attempted to cycle around the world to raise awareness of mental health issues. He made it to 14 countries, cycling over 10,000 miles.

He has now launched an online talk show all about happiness, health and well-being so he can reach out to others who may be in a similar position.