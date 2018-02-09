Human Eggs
Video

'Huge benefits to fertility preservation'

Prof Evelyn Telfer from Edinburgh University explains the practical implications of being able to grow human eggs in the lab for the first time.

Her team of researchers, who achieved the feat, say the technique could lead to new ways of preserving the fertility of children having cancer treatment.

  • 09 Feb 2018
  • From the section Health