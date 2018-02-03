Nursing profession 'being killed'

Video

Thousands of demonstrators, including actor Ralf Little, have been marching through central London calling for more government support for the NHS.

The event, called "NHS in crisis - fix it now" was organised by the People's Assembly and Health Campaigns Together.

In response to the rally, the Department of Health and Social Care said: "We know the NHS is extremely busy, which is why the government supported it this winter with an additional £437 million of funding, and why it was given top priority in the recent Budget with an extra £2.8bn allocated over the next two years. "