'My vagina tried to kill me'

Video

Comedian Amy Vreeke has based a show around her diagnosis of endometriosis, in a bid to challenge the taboos around the condition.

The 26-year-old from Manchester was only diagnosed after years of being wrongly told she had everything from IBS to an STI, and much more in between.

She only realised what she had after reading Lena Dunham’s autobiography, in which the Girls writer described her own symptoms and struggles with endometriosis.

Amy is hoping her candid material and discussions about her body and condition will encourage more women to have conversations about their periods and their symptoms.

“The reason why people aren’t diagnosed for so long is because women don’t feel comfortable talking about it, because they don’t know if they can, or if they’ll be judged or if it’s going to create a weird atmosphere,” she says.

“We need to not have that atmosphere around discussing subjects like that.”

This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live.