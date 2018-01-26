Video

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt says doctors must be able to freely discuss mistakes they make.

Mr Hunt warned of the dangers of unintended consequences from the case of Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba, who was struck off by the General Medical Council.

She had earlier been suspended from the medical register for 12 months before being found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence at the High Court.

Jack Adcock, who had a heart condition, died of sepsis at Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011, hours after being admitted with sickness and vomiting.