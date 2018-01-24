Former Labour minister opens up about being diagnosed with brain cancer
Former Minister for Public Health and Culture Secretary, Tessa Jowell, has spoken about having a "clear sense of purpose" despite being diagnosed with brain cancer last year.
In May 2017, Baroness Jowell was diagnosed with a high-grade brain tumour known as glioblastoma. In her first interview on the subject, she spoke to the Today programme about the effect cancer is having on her everyday life.
