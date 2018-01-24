Tessa Jowell: 'I have a clear sense of purpose'
Former Labour minister opens up about being diagnosed with brain cancer

Former Minister for Public Health and Culture Secretary, Tessa Jowell, has spoken about having a "clear sense of purpose" despite being diagnosed with brain cancer last year.

In May 2017, Baroness Jowell was diagnosed with a high-grade brain tumour known as glioblastoma. In her first interview on the subject, she spoke to the Today programme about the effect cancer is having on her everyday life.

