The good A&E struggling to cope

University Hospital of North Tees has some of the best waiting times in England but exclusive access to the hospital shows staff facing a flu outbreak and winter pressures.

Patients can wait in corridors before getting a bed, while ambulances build up outside. Staff say the NHS is in the worst state they've seen yet.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said an extra £2.8bn was being allocated to the NHS over the next two years.

Correspondent: Ed Thomas - Producer: Noel Titheradge - Camera and Editor: Phillip Edwards