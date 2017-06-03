Fighting ovarian cancer as a student

Video

A student diagnosed with ovarian cancer in her first year of university has created videos and animations to help other young people through illness.

Seren Hughes, who was 19 when she was diagnosed three years ago, says her needs were not the same as those of an older woman with the disease. "What I wanted to talk about and what was important to me was completely different.

She told BBC Radio 5 live it was important to her to take on new challenges: “I think it’s important to still do what you want, and to not let that become you.”