'I apologise for postponed operations'

Jeremy Hunt has apologised to the tens of thousands of patients in England who have had their operations postponed.

The decision by NHS England came after hospitals reported they were struggling to cope with the surge in patients being seen since Christmas.

The health secretary told the BBC: "We're trying to do it differently this year - last year we cancelled a lot of operations all very last minute, so people got a call the day before to say their operation wasn't ahead. That is obviously very undesirable."