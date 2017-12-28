'We need to spend more on health'

Sarah Wollaston MP says we need to plan for health
Tens of thousands of NHS patients in England face having their operations and procedures cancelled, if they're deemed to be non-urgent, as the health service struggles to cope with demand.
Dr Sarah Wollaston, Conservative MP and chair of the health select committee, told the Today programme we need to spend more on the NHS. She is arguing for a coordinated plan across the whole system of health and social care.
