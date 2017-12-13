Video

When was the last time you saw someone wear a condom on TV? Or discuss contraception?

Sex vlogger Hannah Witton wants to know why sex on TV isn't safer.

A 2017 study by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which analysed programmes such as Orange is the New Black, True Blood, House of Cards and Gossip Girl, found that only 0.02% of sex scenes on television feature contraception.

Hannah meets TV viewers, a psychologist and a screenwriter to find out about why TV characters seem reluctant to wear protection and whether it affects our sexual behaviour.