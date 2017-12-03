Mental health: 'I was offered help two years later'
At 16, George Hodgson was severely ill with anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, panic attacks and suicidal thoughts.
His GP referred him to adolescent mental health services - but was told there was at least a 40-week wait for treatment.
Two years later, just before his 18th birthday - the cut-off point for adolescent care - George got the call to say help was available.
Fortunately, he had already been seen because his parents could afford private care.
George has now made a full recovery and uses his illness to raise awareness and help others through his fashion label, 'Maison de Choup'
He said: "It raises funds and awareness for mental health, spreading a positive message of empowerment and showing that we are stronger than our mental health."
