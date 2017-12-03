Video

At 16, George Hodgson was severely ill with anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, panic attacks and suicidal thoughts.

His GP referred him to adolescent mental health services - but was told there was at least a 40-week wait for treatment.

Two years later, just before his 18th birthday - the cut-off point for adolescent care - George got the call to say help was available.

Fortunately, he had already been seen because his parents could afford private care.

George has now made a full recovery and uses his illness to raise awareness and help others through his fashion label, 'Maison de Choup'

He said: "It raises funds and awareness for mental health, spreading a positive message of empowerment and showing that we are stronger than our mental health."