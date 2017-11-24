'I'm not going to listen to you anymore'
Confronting an avatar on a computer screen helped patients hearing voices to cope better with hallucinations, a UK trial has found.
Patients who received this therapy became less distressed and heard voices less often compared with those who had counselling instead.
Experts said the therapy could add an important new approach to treating schizophrenia hallucinations.
The trial, on 150 people, is published in The Lancet Psychiatry journal.
-
24 Nov 2017
- From the section Health