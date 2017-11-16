The little girl with 'butterfly' skin

Video

Four-year-old Tia Foster-Price has a condition called epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

It means her mum Anne Marie has to treat her skin and pop her blisters every day - and it stops her running around with her friends.

Anne Marie says she thinks: "Is she going to die this year? Is she going to live?"

But she hopes Tia might benefit from a pioneering genetic treatment that recently gave another little boy with EB a new skin.