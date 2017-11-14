Video

The Japanese art of Shinrin-Yoku, walking mindfully through woodland, is growing in popularity in the UK. Scientists say it reduces stress and blood pressure and boosts the immune system.

Ken Nash was medically discharged from the army in 2010 with PTSD, OCD and anxiety disorder after his tank exploded in Iraq. He told BBC 5 live that Forest Bathing is helping him heal.

"From sleeping two, three, four hours a night, I'm now sleeping six, seven, eight hours a night after the walks." he said.

Faith Douglas leads forest baths in North Yorkshire.

"Because we're British, we're quite awkward," she says. "To begin with the feelings are quite mixed. But once people get into it, the feedback is absolutely brilliant.