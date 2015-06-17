Video
'I've waited 4 years for a transplant'
Doctors say black and Asian patients are needlessly dying while waiting for organ transplants because of a severe shortage of ethnic minority donors in the UK.
Only a third of black and Asian families allow a dead relative's organs to be used, yet ethnic minority patients are three or four times more likely to suffer organ failure. That's because of a higher risk of developing diabetes or high blood pressure, both of which are a major cause of kidney failure.
-
07 Nov 2017
- From the section Health