'Having an abortion changed my life'
'How abortions changed our lives'

Abortion was partially legalised in England, Wales and Scotland 50 years ago.

BBC 5 live brings together two women who’ve had an abortion, then and now.

Jess is 24 and had an abortion last year. She said she really wants to be a mum one day, but it wasn’t the right time for her to have a baby.

Bronwen also had an abortion as a young woman in the 1970s. She said it was "a horrible situation" but after the procedure she felt a "huge sense of relief".

  • 27 Oct 2017
  • From the section Health
