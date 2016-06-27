'How abortions changed our lives'

Video

Abortion was partially legalised in England, Wales and Scotland 50 years ago.

BBC 5 live brings together two women who’ve had an abortion, then and now.

Jess is 24 and had an abortion last year. She said she really wants to be a mum one day, but it wasn’t the right time for her to have a baby.

Bronwen also had an abortion as a young woman in the 1970s. She said it was "a horrible situation" but after the procedure she felt a "huge sense of relief".