Video

Lorna, 35, was diagnosed with Crohn's disease aged 21 and describes the pain as similar to being "stabbed".

Along with two other sufferers, she set up a campaign to connect fellow sufferers and raise awareness through posting selfies with their ostomy bags.

There are around 300,000 people living with Crohn's and ulcerative colitis in the UK, according to Crohn's and Colitis UK.

This clip is originally from 5 live.