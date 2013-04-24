Measles vaccine: 'I cheated my daughter'

Video

Sarah Walton was left severely disabled when the measles infection she had as a child returned 24 years later.

Her mother Jo says she feels she cheated her daughter because she did not know more about the benefits of vaccinating her.

She says the government should consider penalties against parents who choose not to vaccinate their children.

