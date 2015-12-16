Video

Lisa Upton took the decision to have surgery to remove a brain tumour, but had to remain wide awake for the entire process.

The tumour was located near the speech and language area of her brain, meaning she would have risked permanent speech damage if she wasn’t awake for the surgery.

She told 5 live’s Lucy Grey and Tony Livesey that the whole experience was “very surreal.”

This clip is originally from 5 live Drive on 13 September 2017