Cosplay helped Rachael recover from an eating disorder

Video

Thirty-year old Rachael Huckle lived with alcoholism and an eating disorder most of her life. She now has a range of health conditions, meaning even a common cold could harm her.

As a result, she’s barely left the house, other than to visit the doctors.

But Rachael, who now lives in Wrexham in north Wales, has connected with the world through cosplay.

Video Journalist: Jessie Aru Phillips

This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5live.