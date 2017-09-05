Video
Cosplay helped Rachael recover from an eating disorder
Thirty-year old Rachael Huckle lived with alcoholism and an eating disorder most of her life. She now has a range of health conditions, meaning even a common cold could harm her.
As a result, she’s barely left the house, other than to visit the doctors.
But Rachael, who now lives in Wrexham in north Wales, has connected with the world through cosplay.
