Third of men say work a factor in mental health problems

Men are more likely than women to suffer mental health problems brought on by work and less likely to seek help, the charity Mind has said.

Its survey of 15,000 employees found 1,763 of them had poor mental health. A third of men attributed that to their job and 14% said the source was outside work.

In contrast, women generally found their job and external problems equally stressful.

Andrew Ormerod explains how his unsustainable workload led to his mental health problems and a breakdown.