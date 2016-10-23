Midwife crisis in England

Video

Labour is warning that an NHS staffing crisis among midwives in England is forcing maternity units to close their doors to new mothers.

Cathy Warwick, chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives told the Today programme "the system is under considerable pressure...it's really important mothers feel confident and they can trust what they expect will happen."

She added: "When a system is under pressure is when mistakes happen, putting mothers and babies at risk of things going wrong."