Vlogger: I'm using magnets to treat depersonalisation

Video

Dodie Clark suffers from a mental health condition called depersonalisation which leaves her feeling depressed. She has tried a rare new treatment to help her with the condition.

The treatment is called trans-cranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS. It sends electromagnetic pulses to the brain.

Dodie explained the treatment to BBC Radio 5 live: “[It’s] like something prodding your brain and making your face twitch when you don’t want it to.”