Tiny Jessie receives thousands of postcards worldwide.

Two-year-old Jessie Stocks from Barnsley, Yorkshire was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) - a type of cancer that starts from young white blood cells called lymphocytes in the bone marrow. After a social media plea by her mother, Mel, Jessie has received over 5,000 postcards from well-wishers around the world.

“I thought I'd show her different places and brighten the (hospital) room. She’s been through so much.”

Jessie hasn’t left the Sheffield Children’s Hospital in seven months.

“It’s been a long journey and she’s had lots of complications. But she’s making improvements, so we are talking her home for a few hours on oxygen then we'll be coming back. It's amazing."