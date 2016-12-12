Melinda Gates hopes Pope will change views on contraception
Philanthropist Melinda Gates has said she has "agreed to disagree" with the Catholic Church on contraception.
She said her foundation and the church work closely together and she is "optimistic" the Pope will change views on contraception over time.
Extra funding for family planning programmes in some of the world's poorest countries is being provided by the UK government and the foundation run by Bill and Melinda Gates.
