NHS hernia mesh felt like 'scratching from inside'

NHS England is using mesh to repair hernias too often, leaving many patients in chronic pain, surgeons have told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.

Leila Hackett had an umbilical hernia mesh repair in 2013.

"Straightaway I could feel the mesh," she said. "It was like somebody scratching you from inside your body, it's so unpleasant and constant."

