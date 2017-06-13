Jade takes a stand against her body dysmorphic disorder

Video

Jade, 21, from Liverpool was diagnosed with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) in 2012.

The NHS defines BDD as an anxiety disorder which causes a person to have a distorted view of how they look and to spend a lot of time worrying about their appearance.

Jade and her mum Margaret discuss how much it has affected her life how it has brought them closer together.

After living with the condition for many years, Jade decided to take a stand against BDD by removing her make-up and standing in the middle of Liverpool city centre while encouraging passers-by to write their own body-positive messages.