In 2014, Andriani was suffering from dementia, and sold her small house in London to pay for residential care.

The 64-year-old's condition has deteriorated rapidly since then, while the costs to care for her have risen from £60,000 to £100,000 a year.

Her son, Alex, tells the BBC her story, and why he wants to see "a radical overhaul" of the way social care in England is funded.