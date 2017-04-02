Video

Channel 4 news presenter Cathy Newman has told BBC Radio 5 live it was her "duty" to speak publicly about her termination.

A complication in her second pregnancy meant her baby was not likely to have survived to term because of a rare spinal condition.

Many people don’t find out about the condition until 24 weeks into the pregnancy and plans were put to Parliament to bring the time limit of abortion down.

Cathy said she felt “women who have a public profile should speak out to help other women.

This clip is originally from 5 live Stephen Nolan on Sunday 30 April 2017